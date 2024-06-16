81 cops ended life in five years in Kerala, reveals data

Thiruvananthapuram: Eighty-one police personnel died by suicide in Kerala police in the last five years, with 15 others attempting to do so. These figures are from January 2019. In addition, 175 individuals opted for voluntary retirement during the same period. Despite regular assurances from the government in an attempt to boost police morale, the Home Department only took action to issue circulars.



The number of suicides during the relevant period was as follows: 18 in 2019, 10 in 2020, 8 in 2021, and 25 since 2023. The police headquarters had previously reviewed 169 suicides that took place till August 30, 2023.

Investigations into the deaths revealed that family problems forced 30 individuals to end life, while five took the step due to health issues. Depression was cited in 20 cases, work-related issues in seven, and financial problems in five. Meanwhile, there is no clue about the reason behind the suicide of two cops.

Among those who applied for voluntary retirement, 64 cited health problems as the reason for the move, 27 stated family issues, three claimed bad behaviour from superiors, seven cited overseas employment opportunities, and three wanted to start their own business. Police association officials believe that stress within the force is a major factor driving the staff into crises, including family problems.

DGP issues circular

Director General of Police (DGP) Sheikh Darvesh Sahib will issue a circular aimed at boosting the self-confidence of police officials and addressing the growing suicide cases. A key proposal in the circular is granting leave to police personnel on their wedding anniversaries and birthdays. Other issues raised include the delay in settling cases against policemen and the need to convene the Police Sabha to discuss these matters. The circular also emphasises the dignified conduct of superior officers towards employees in lower ranks. However, the Police Association contends that issuing circulars alone is insufficient.

In 2019, a circular was indeed issued proposing leave for police personnel on special occasions. However, in practice, Station House Officers often instruct personnel to postpone celebrations due to staff shortage. Members of the Police Association say that political interference also undermines their confidence.