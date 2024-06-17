Coimbatore Highway attack: Gang targeted car carrying hawala money, mistook vehicle with Malayalis on board

Kochi: The masked men who waylaid a car with Malayali passengers on board on the Salem-Kochi national highway had targeted a vehicle transporting hawala money and gold, police said. The Keralites were attacked after the gang mistook the car. Following the attack, the suspects hid the cars near Malampuzha dam. The locals grew suspicious upon seeing them move the car and alerted the cops.

The 11 member gang arrived in three vehicles, using fake number plates, and the primary accused in the case is a habitual offender from Palakkad, as per the police. Another accused is also involved in drug cases.

The police said the search for other suspects is ongoing, with several individuals already in custody. The case is being jointly investigated by the Tamil Nadu Madhukkar Police and Palakkad Kasaba Police. Three special teams have been formed under the leadership of the DSP for the investigation, the Madhukkar Police stated.

Meanwhile, the Rural SP has tasked the Special Branch DySP with investigating against the Kunnathunad Police for refusing to consider the complaint of the youths who were attacked. The DySP is expected to submit a report on Wednesday, based on which further actions will be taken.

Madukarai police have arrested Sivadas (29) and Ramesh Babu (27), of Chittoor, Vishnu (28) and Mallappally Ajay Kumar (24) of Kunnathupalayam in connection with the attack. Vishnu is reportedly serving in the Army, according to the police. He has not returned to work since coming home on June 4.

Pattimatton natives Aslam, Siddique, Charlse Reji and two other colleagues were returning from Bengaluru after procuring computers for their office when they were attacked. The attack took place near the L&T bypass in Madhukarai station limits.