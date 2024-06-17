Neighbour kills man on daughter's engagement day in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A man was killed on his daughter's engagement day by his neighbour in Haripad here on Sunday. Chandran, a native of Pallipad, killed his neighbour Mohanan, 67, at the latter’s house, over an argument.

Chandran’s wife, Lalitha, had been helping Mohanan’s family with the engagement preparations for the past few days. After the conclusion of the function and departure of guests, Chandran visited Mohanan's house on Sunday evening, demanding to see his wife. He also accused Lalitha of spending too much time at Mohanan’s house.

Mohanan informed Chandran that Lalitha had returned home, prompting Chandran to leave. However, Chandran soon returned and called Mohanan outside. Their conversation quickly escalated into a heated argument. Mohanan's wife Sheela, his daughter, and daughter-in-law came out upon hearing the commotion. They warned Chandran to leave, threatening to call the police.

In a fit of rage, Chandran picked up a nearby chair and hit Mohanan on the head. When Sheela intervened, Chandran hit her as well. The cries of Mohanan’s daughter alerted nearby residents, but Chandran fled the scene. The couple were rushed to a private hospital in Pallipad, but Mohanan succumbed to injuries. The police apprehended Chandran and presented him before the court, which remanded the him to custody.

The arrest was made by a police team led by Haripad Police Station House Officer (SHO) Abhilash Kumar K, with Sub Inspectors Sreekumar and Shaija Udayan, SCPOs Ajayan and Suresh, and CPOs Nishad, Pradeep Unnikrishnan, Aneesh, Sajad, and Athulya.