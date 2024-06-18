Health Minister warns of strict action against those behind covering up water contamination in Kochi flat complex

Kochi: Health Minister Veena George expressed concern over the water contamination that triggered viral infection among residents of the up-scale apartment complex in Kochi. Talking to the Manorama News, she asserted that strict action would be taken against the people who tried to cover up the water contamination and infection at the DLF New Town Heights in Kakkanad. She said that she received a complaint from a resident on Sunday seeking immediate intervention as more people fell ill at the complex.

“I was informed that around 800 residents of the flat fell sick. I contacted the DHS in charge, Dr Nandakumar, immediately and enquired about the matter. I then directed all district health officials to reach the complex for the inspection. All patients visited various hospitals. Because of this, the health department failed to identify the infections. This is a serious situation,” she said.

"Over 1,500 people reside in the complex. So, flat owners are obliged to report the matter to the health officials. If any attempts to cover up the water contamination are found, the health department will take strict action under the Kerala Public Health Act. As per the health department's records, around 340 people fell sick. Fifteen people were hospitalised,” added the minister.

The health officials have been asked to collect samples of water from all sources supplied to the flats and send them for detailed examination.

District Medical Officer Dr Sakeena told Manorama News that details of all affected people are being collected. "A Rapid Response Team has been deployed for a detailed inspection of the complex premises," he said.

Adv Hareesh, a resident of the complex, alleged that several people complained of vomiting and diarrhoea since May. He sent the sample of the water for a test on May 24. This test result confirmed the presence of E.coli bacteria in the water. He complained that the health department took action only after the health minister's intervention.