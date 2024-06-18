Malayali student found dead in IIT Kharagpur

Alappuzha: A Malayali girl student was found dead at her hostel in IIT Kharagpur, Kolkata on Monday. According to police, the fourth-year student's body was found hanging from the ceiling of the hostel building on Monday around 7 am. The deceased is Devika Pillai (21) from Evoor in Alappuzha. It is learnt that other students at the hostel found Devika's body and alerted the campus security. Following this, police rushed to the campus and initiated formalities.



"The female student was found hanging from the ceiling of the hostel building. Whether it is a case of suicide or something else is yet to be ascertained. We have started an investigation of the death," an IPS officer said.

The body has been sent to Kharagpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

Confirming the news, an IIT Kharagpur source said Devika, a fourth-year student of the Department of Biotechnology, was found hanging inside Sarojini Naidu Hostel Hall in the morning.

"We informed the police and they brought down the body. Whenever the post-mortem report is shared with us, we can give you more details," the source said when asked if it was a case of suicide.

(With PTI inputs)