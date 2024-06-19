Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Car crashes into Kakkanad grocery store after driver suffers unease, 3 injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 19, 2024 04:43 PM IST Updated: June 19, 2024 04:47 PM IST
Moments before car crash in Kakkanad. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A car rammed into a grocery store at Kakkanad here on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 1.45 pm. Three people, including a woman was injured in the accident. All three were rushed to the hospital by onlookers. The woman has sustained critical injuries.

The driver lost control of the vehicle after experiencing uneasiness due to high blood pressure, Manorama News reported. The police have taken the driver into custody. CCTV visuals of the incident have been collected by the police.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE