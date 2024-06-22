Class 8 boy found hanging with hands tied in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: Mystery is looming over the death of a class 8 boy who was found hanging with hands tied behind his back at his house in Vellarada here. The deceased is Akhilesh Kumar, son of Arulanandakumar and Shiney. Manorama News reported that Akhilesh was found hanging from the window of a room. It is learnt that his hands were tied with a cloth.



Though police assumed that he died by suicide, no evidence has been gathered yet. As the boy was alone at the house, it is also suspected that he was killed by someone. The probe team will initiate further action after assessing the autopsy report.