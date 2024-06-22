Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Vegetable prices skyrocket in Kerala; tomato hits Rs 100 per kg in Kochi, TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 22, 2024 05:39 PM IST
Inflation rises to 17-month high of 6.95 pc in March; IIP grows 1.7 pc in Feb
Representational Image| Reuters
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Prices of vegetables are continuing to soar in the state hitting the family budgets of ordinary people. In Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, price of tomato touched Rs 100 per kilo. In other districts, tomato price was recorded at Rs 60-75. 

Vendors told Manorama News that the price of all vegetables keeps rising day by day. With the price hike, drumstick costs Rs 200 per kilo in the wholesale market. Beans are also among the vegetables that turned costly this week. In Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, beans cost Rs 200 and Rs 120 per kilo respectively, while in Kozhikode it costs Rs 100 per kilo. 

Onion price crossed Rs 50 per kilo in Thiruvananthapuram. The Price of ginger and garlic was recorded at Rs 180 and Rs 300 per kilo in the state capital.

It is learnt that a fall in vegetable cultivation due to bad weather conditions led to the price hike. According to the people, the prices of all items including groceries and fish are also rising along with vegetables. Some vendors in Kozhikode opined that the prices may decline if more stocks of vegetables reach the state.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE