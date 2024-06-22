Vegetable prices skyrocket in Kerala; tomato hits Rs 100 per kg in Kochi, TVM

Kochi: Prices of vegetables are continuing to soar in the state hitting the family budgets of ordinary people. In Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, price of tomato touched Rs 100 per kilo. In other districts, tomato price was recorded at Rs 60-75.



Vendors told Manorama News that the price of all vegetables keeps rising day by day. With the price hike, drumstick costs Rs 200 per kilo in the wholesale market. Beans are also among the vegetables that turned costly this week. In Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, beans cost Rs 200 and Rs 120 per kilo respectively, while in Kozhikode it costs Rs 100 per kilo.

Onion price crossed Rs 50 per kilo in Thiruvananthapuram. The Price of ginger and garlic was recorded at Rs 180 and Rs 300 per kilo in the state capital.

It is learnt that a fall in vegetable cultivation due to bad weather conditions led to the price hike. According to the people, the prices of all items including groceries and fish are also rising along with vegetables. Some vendors in Kozhikode opined that the prices may decline if more stocks of vegetables reach the state.