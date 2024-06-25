Mahila Congress leader's son crushed under excavator in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Mahila Congress Kasaragod District President Mini Chandran's son Preetham Lal Chand died in a freak accident on Tuesday morning. He was 23.



On Tuesday morning, Preetham Lal was washing his excavator at his grandmother's place when the machine overturned and crushed the young man, said his panchayat member and Congress leader K Balaraman Nambiar. "It took us a long time to lift the machine and pull him out," he said.

Preetham breathed his last on the spot.

He is survived by his mother and elder brother Gowtham Lal of Bandadka in Kuttikol grama panchayat. His father Bandamkai Chandran predeceased him.