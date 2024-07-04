12-year-old Kozhikode boy dies of amoebic meningitis, third death in two months

Kozhikode: A third fatality from amoebic meningitis has been reported in Kerala. Ramanattukara native E P Mridul (12), son of Ajith Prasad and Jyoti, died at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

The boy had been on ventilator support for 24 hours. He was admitted with vomiting and headache. Mridul showed the symptoms after swimming in the Achankulam near Farook College on June 16.

Mridul was a class seven student of Farook College Higher Secondary School.

In recent months, a 13-year-old girl in Kannur and a five-year-old girl in Malappuram died of Amoebic meningitis that is caused by naegleria fowleri, otherwise known as brain-eating amoeba.

The amoeba from water enters a person's body through the nose and travels to the brain.

