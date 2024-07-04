Black magic against K Sudhakaran? Controversy erupts over 1.5-yr-old video

Kannur: KPCC president and MP K Sudhakaran has raised allegations of black magic being performed against him. The controversy came to the fore after visuals of copper plates and figurines being recovered from Sudhakaran's house in Kannur emerged.

In the video, Sudhakaran and Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan can be heard talking in the background. Sudhakaran tells Unnithan he doubts whether this (black magic) was the reason why he was feeling weak in the legs, losing his balance while walking, and having bouts of anxiety attacks.

It is indicated that about 20 copper plates were dug out from his house. Several figurines with inscriptions on them were also recovered. As per reports, similar items were recovered from Sudhakaran's room in the KPCC office and his residences in Pettah, Thiruvananthapuram and Delhi.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about the authenticity of the video from a year-and-a-half ago. Unnithan said he did not know anything about the video. He said those who released it should be asked whether there's been a conspiracy. Sudhakaran's personal assistant also said they were not aware of the footage.

There were similar allegations of black magic when VM Sudheeran was KPCC president. Sudheeran had posted on social media that black magic items were found in his house in Kumarapuram nine times.