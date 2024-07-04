Bible to iPhones, CIAL to auction unclaimed cargo on July 17

From the Bible to iPhones and MacBook, from earbuds to needles, an array of items enlisted as uncleared/unclaimed international cargo will be auctioned at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on July 17.

The CIAL has issued tender notification for the sale of uncleared international cargo which shall be sold on 'as is where is' basis as a single lot. This means that the items being transferred from one person to another in existing condition is accepted by the transferee with all its faults and defects irrespective of the fact that it is apparent or not.

The list includes as many as 202 items ranging across household goods, health products, decorative items, clothes etc. One set of acupuncture needles and hair growth laser light device figure among the items for sale. Apple products hog the list which include earbuds, charger, mouse, keyboard, MacBook Air 13-inch, used iPhone 11 pro max, used iPhone, iPhone 12 pro Max-Graphite, iPhone 12 pro max-Gold and Macbook Pro-16 inch.

Toys, a decorative ornamental duck, bags, clothes, jackets also feature among the unclaimed cargo. Some of the items include a Christmas card along with paper puzzles and pepper dispensers. The sale of unclaimed cargo is done as per the relevant sections of the Customs Act.

The Central Board of Excise and Customs has laid down the procedure for disposal and sale of uncleared cargo. As per the procedure, the custodian of the cargo furnishes a list of items to be considered for disposal to Customs. The list will have particulars like bill of landing, Airway bill number, description of goods, weight, name of the consignee/consignor etc.

A notice shall be issued by the custodian to the consignee saying that if the goods are not cleared within a stipulated time period, it shall be sold by the custodian. The Customs wing scrutinizes the list and intimates the custodian about disputed or stayed consignments required to be retained for investigation or adjudication proceedings. In case no such communication is received, the custodian can go ahead with the disposal by fixing a reserve price for the goods. The price is fixed by a panel of government-approved valuers.