Elderly woman, daughter found dead in TVM days after court ruling on property dispute

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 06, 2024 02:09 PM IST Updated: July 06, 2024 02:14 PM IST
The deceased Suprabha and Geetha (R) were found at their residence, Geethalaya.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A mother and her daughter were found dead at Chellanchy, Perayam, near Palode here on Saturday. The deceased Suprabha (88) and Geetha (59) were found at their residence, Geethalaya. Geetha's husband, Valsalan, was at home when the incident occurred.

While Geetha's body was found in the hall, Suprabha's body was found in a room around 8.30 this morning. The preliminary conclusion is that the cause of death was a drug overdose.

Three days ago, a judgment in a case related to 12 cents of land went against them, which relatives say left both women mentally exhausted. Palode police are conducting an investigation into the death of the two women.

