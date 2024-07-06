Malayalam
Robbers drill through wall of Kozhikode jewellery, steal ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 06, 2024 09:02 PM IST
People look as the police examine the crime scene. The hole in the wall through with the robbers entered is marked in red. Photos: Special arrangement
Kozhikode: Robbers drilled through a wall of jewellery at Perambra in Kozhikode to steal gold and silver jewels worth Rs 20 lakh. Pavithram Jewellers have reported a theft of 250 grams of gold jewellery and five kilograms of silver.

According to reports, the theft happened Friday midnight and came to the attention of the shop owner Vinod, a native of Cheruvannur, Saturday morning.

The Meppayur Police said the robbers drilled through the back wall of the jewellery and returned the same way. “They took all the gold jewels in the locker. A few small pieces of jewellery were on the floor,” Sub-Inspector C Jayan told Onmanorama.

The dog squad and forensic experts examined the crime scene. “A total of 37 fingerprints were collected. So, there is a possibility, more than one person was involved. We are looking for suspects among people who did similar crimes in recent times,” SI Jayan said. The CCTV footage of the theft is missing.

