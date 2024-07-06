We'll be on the streets, you'll be behind bars: BJP leader tells Thrissur CPM

Thrissur: The BJP has claimed state-ruling CPM won't be able to touch its Thrissur district president K K Aneesh Kumar, who was branded a 'habitual offender' by the Kerala Police.

BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh said Aneesh Kumar would “walk freely around the town” even though he was on Friday served a notice under section 107 of CrPC, which is slapped on people who repeatedly commit 'breach of peace'.

“You have only just slapped a case against K K Aneesh Kumar. In a few days, CPM's district secretary and other leaders will be headed to jail,” Ramesh said at a protest meeting in Thrissur on Saturday. He dared the state police to admit that the CPM had influenced it.

Referring to the Karuvannur Bank scam, in which the Directorate of Enforcement has named CPM an accused, Ramesh provoked the ruling party by saying: “While we'll be on the streets, you'll be behind the bars... “You won't be jailed due to protests, you'll face imprisonment for exploiting the common people.”

He added that the BJP would ensure “the last remaining CPM leader ends up in jail”. Ramesh also claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cannot intimidate BJP members as he does his party comrades. “CPM has yet to accept our triumph,” Ramesh said of Suresh Gopi securing an unprecedented win for the BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha elections in Kerala.