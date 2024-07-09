Woman, toddler son killed as water tank collapses in Palakkad

Palakkad: A woman and her one-year-old son were crushed to death after a water tank of a dairy farm collapsed at Cherppulassery here on Tuesday. The deceased are Shaimily (30), wife of Basudev from West Bengal, and son Sameeram. The mother-son duo reportedly succumbed to the injuries suffered when huge cement blocks of the tank fell on them.



Shaimily was cutting grass to feed the cows at the farm a few minutes before the accident. When the water tank, which was built one-and-a-half years ago, collapsed, Shamily was washing her hands at the tap close to it. When the tank came down, she got trapped under the huge cement blocks while her son was thrown off in the impact.

Some of the residents who reached the farm by noon found the duo dead. Shaimily's body was found under the debris of the tank, while the child's body was recovered from a few metres away from the tank. Later, police and fire force personnel arrived at the scene and initiated a probe. The mortal remains were shifted to Ottappalam Taluk Hospital.

Basudev and Shaimily, the migrant couple, reached the farm looking for a job six months ago. The accident took place when Basudev went to work outside along with the farm owner.