Modified jeep ride vlog: Book Akash Thillankery for violating traffic norms, orders HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) to book Akash Thillankery, the main accused in the sensational Shuhaib murder case, for violating traffic norms after a video of his jeep ride through Panamaram town in Wayanad went viral on social media.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the court observed that the violator is a criminal case accused and that vlogging is not a licence to do anything as one pleases.

The modified jeep had no number plate, and Akash did not wear a seat belt while driving the vehicle. He had filmed his trip through the town and posted it as a reel on his Instagram handle, which he later deleted. The court said such vehicles should not be on roads.

The investigation into the incident was assigned to the Enforcement RTO, who confirmed the violation of rules.

Akash was arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) for various cases registered over the past five years, including the murders of Shuhaib and local RSS leader Vineesh. His associate, Jijo Thillankeri, accused in at least 10 criminal cases, was also taken into custody.