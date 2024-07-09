Meet the woman who designed Nehru Trophy Boat Race mascot

Alappuzha: K.V. Bijimol, the woman designer behind the lucky mascot for the 70th annual Nehru Trophy Boat Race is thrilled to bag the honour.

'' As a graphic designer, I know how hard it is to get your work appreciated and acknowledged by others. I hope that my winning this honour opens the doors for more women in the field to make a name for themselves. Being able to win this is an extremely big honour,'' says Bijimol.

A kingfisher rowing a toy boat was adjudged as the winning design this year. Bijimol, a resident of Pathanamthitta is the first woman to have her design selected as the lucky mascot of NTBR. '' It was unexpected. I am very happy and honoured,'' says Bijimol.

A graphic designer, Bijimol took inspiration from nature to create the novel concept of a kingfisher rowing a boat.

'' I am a boat race enthusiast. The way the boats move through the water at great speed often reminded me of the kingfisher sliding through the air. This was how the concept of the design took form in my mind,'' she says.

Bijimol, who had to quit her job when pregnant with her first child, is presently an entrepreneur. She runs the company Magic Minds with support from her husband Nithin S, who is also a graphic artist. She has a nine-month-old son Atharv.