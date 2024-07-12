Puducherry car registration case: Suresh Gopi files revision petition in HC

Union minister Suresh Gopi filed a revision petition in the High Court of Kerala on Thursday challenging a special court order that refused to cancel cases against him for evading tax by registering luxury cars in Puducherry.

The Thrissur MP had registered two cars in Puducherry, one before he became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2016 and a second one afterwards.

He is accused of evading Rs 3,60,300 in taxes meant for the state government by registering the vehicles under a fake address in Puducherry.

Gopi, in his petition, has argued that it was not necessary to pay taxes to the Kerala government for cars registered in the union territory.

The petition states that the prosecution is wrong in saying the tax must be paid to the Kerala government as he has an address here.