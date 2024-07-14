Youth dies of leptospirosis in Thrissur

Thrissur: As communicable diseases continue to spread across Kerala, Thrissur reported one leptospirosis (rat fever) death on Sunday. The deceased is Orumanayur native Vishnu (31), son of Pradeep and Jeeja. The youth who suffered a severe fever was undergoing treatment at Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital since last week. He was tested positive for leptospirosis on Saturday.



According to reports, Vishnu suffered kidney failure due to the disease. He breathed his last on Sunday morning.

He is survived by siblings Prajeesha and Premjith. His last rites were performed at Orumanayur Panchayat crematorium on Sunday.

Kerala has been in the grip of epidemics with the onset of monsoon. On Saturday, a woman died of jaundice at Vengoor in Ernakulam. According to official data, dengue, jaundice, leptospirosis, West Nile and cholera cases are increasing in the state day by day.