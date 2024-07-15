TVM canal mishap: Joy's body found under Uppilamoodu iron bridge

Thiruvananthapuram: The search and rescue team on Monday recovered the body of Joy (47), a native of Marayamuttom, who went missing while clearing the waste under the Amayizhanchan canal on Saturday. The body was found under Uppilamoodu iron bridge at Pazhavangadi area, authorities said. The body has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Joy's family has been summoned to the hospital for identification.

A team of the Indian Navy had joined the massive search and rescue operation to find the sanitation worker who was swept away while cleaning garbage in the canal at Thampanoor Central Railway Station premises. The team, which reached the state capital on Sunday night, held discussions with the district and the Railway authorities and decided to examine the canal tunnel with the assistance of the fire force scuba team.



The daring rescue attempt was led by the NDRF, the fire force, police and the city corporation workers, for the past three days, in the 140-meter-long canal tunnel, filled with massive loads of hard waste.



Meanwhile, the state government, municipal, and Railway authorities indulged in a blame game over who is responsible for removing the solid waste that has accumulated in the Amayazhinchan canal, which passes through the railway property.

In response to the incident, the state Human Rights Commission on Sunday took suo motu cognizance and issued notices to the district collector and municipal corporation secretary, directing them to provide an explanation and submit a detailed report within a week.

A joint search operation by the NDRF and Fire Force is underway to find Joy, with a Navy team from Kochi set to join the efforts on Sunday. Photo: Manorama Online.

Joy and two other workers were engaged in cleaning the Thampanoor part of the canal near the railway station when the water flow increased due to heavy rainfall, sweeping him into the tunnel below the tracks of the platform at the central railway station. Although the other workers standing on the banks threw a rope for him, Joy was unable to grasp it. The cleaning work was reportedly being carried out without any safety precautions.