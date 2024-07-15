Deported goonda hosts birthday party in Kochi; police nab 8 criminals

Kochi: Varappuzha police here on Sunday arrested eight criminals from a birthday party hosted by a goonda deported from the district. The criminals who are booked in criminal cases including murder gathered at a rented house in Punchakuzhi to celebrate the birthday of history-sheeter Radhakrishnan's son.

The criminals in the party were Chavakkad native Anas, Arshad from Aluva, Harippad natives Sooraj, Yadhukrishnan, Sherin Xavier from Vaduthala, Koonamthai native Sudhakaran, Muhammad Shamnas from Alathur and Vasanthakumar from Eloor. Among these eight criminals arrested from the party, Muhammad Shamnas is a murder case accused and Yadhukrishnan and Vasanthakumar are booked in murder attempt cases.



Manorama News reported that Ernalulam rural SP Vaibhav Saxena had received a tip-off on the party and alerted his team to monitor the movements of these criminals.

Police had deported Radhakrishnan, a native of Cheranallur from the district after imposing charges under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAPA).

Criminals from various districts reached for the party around 11 am on Sunday. Radhakrishnan had booked an auditorium for tricking police as observing chances of a raid. He had assumed that police would conclude the search after raiding this auditorium. But the squad of the rural SP identified the exact location of the party and surrounded it after confirming that all invitees reached there.