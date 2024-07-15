Bird flu: AHD initiates discussions with MLAs and Centre on expert committee recommendations

As protests mount against the expert committee recommendation on ban of live bird movement in and out of the surveillance zones of bird flu affected districts till March 2025, the Animal Husbandry department has initiated discussions with MLAs and with the centre. AHD Minister J Chinchurani has met with the MLAs and held discussions on implementing the recommendations of the expert committee.

The Minister also held discussions with Union Minister Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Monday on ensuring a compensation package for farmers if at all recommendations of the expert committee are to be implemented.

H5N1 Avian influenza was detected in the state in April 2024. Until July 4, 61078 birds died and 187880 birds were culled, 39462 eggs and 90.6 tonnes of feed were destroyed. The outbreak was reported in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts.

The expert committee appointed by the government to study the outbreak recommended among immediate measures that there should be a total ban of live bird movement in and out of the surveillance zones of affected districts till the end of March 2025. Existing population of birds in surveillance zone should not be traded outside the zone till the end of March 2025 and no restocking of duck/poultry shall be carried out till the end of March 2025, as per the recommendations. It was also recommended that all hatcheries ( government and private) in surveillance zones should remain closed till the end of March 2025.

Officials with Minister's office said that no final decision has been taken regarding the recommendations. ''Deliberations were held with MLAs from the affected districts and also we spoke to the centre on the need to roll out a compensation package. A cabinet decision is also required,'' the official said.