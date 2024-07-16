Malayalam
Alappuzha reports 4 cases of Malaria; 3 migrant workers, 1 Keralite among infected

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 16, 2024 10:11 PM IST
File Photo: IANS.
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Four cases of Malaria were reported in the district in July, the District Medical Officer (DMO) has said. The cases were found among migrant workers from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand as well as in a Malayali who returned from Africa.

“No new cases have been confirmed so far. As of now, we cannot say anything concrete about the probability of a spread. We have put out an advisory detailing the precautionary measures to be taken,” said DMO Jamuna Varghese.

Cases of Malaria have been reported from Chingoli, Cheppad, Aroor, and Vallikunnam. The DMO has asked anyone showing symptoms of disease to have their blood tested without delay.

The blood test is mandatory for those entering the district from outside the state. Measures to contain the disease have been taken in areas where Malaria was spotted. Samples of 48 people who came into contact with the infected people were tested. Fumigation was carried out in a one-kilometre area around the source.  

