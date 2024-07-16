Malayalam
Three, including doctor, stranded inside TVM Medical College elevator again

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 16, 2024 03:27 PM IST Updated: July 16, 2024 03:38 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.
Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Photo: Website/TMC
Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another case of glaring negligence, three people were stranded in an elevator at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. The three—a patient, his relative, and a female house surgeon—were rescued after 20 minutes. They were en route to the CT scan area from casualty at around 1pm when the elevator stopped between the ground and first floor.

According to sources, only one out of the 12 lift operators at the hospital was working on Tuesday. Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a case suo motu on the matter.

This incident follows the suspension of three employees of the Thiruvananthapuram MCH on Monday. An internal inquiry had found prima facie evidence of their negligence, which had trapped a patient in a lift for nearly two days. Ulloor native and CPI local secretary Raveendran Nair (59) was trapped in the elevator for two days after he visited the ortho OP of the Medical College with severe back pain.

