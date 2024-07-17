EV charging station opened at Guruvayur temple parking facility

An EV charging station started functioning at the Guruavayur Devaswom multi-level vehicle parking center on the East Gate on Wednesday. The station has three Level 1 chargers and three Level 2 chargers. The three Level 1 chargers can be used to charge scooters, autos, and cars. The other three Level 2 chargers can be used to charge vehicles that support Type 2 connectors.

After connecting the electric charger to the vehicle, users need to download and install the Bolt Earth app from the Google Play Store, scan the QR code, provide vehicle details, and pay the required amount online to charge the vehicle. The rate is Rs 20 per unit, including GST. The chargers were installed by Bangalore-based company Bolt Earth.

The charging station was inaugurated by Devaswom Chairman Dr V K Vijayan. Devaswom Board members K P Vishwanathan, V G Ravindran, Administrator K P Vinayan, and Devaswom staff were present.