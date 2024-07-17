Kerala rain: Holiday for educational institutions in 8 districts, orange alert in 5

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain is likely to lash Kerala till July 22, the Meteorological Department has warned. The State received 8.45 cm (in 24 hours) of rain by Tuesday morning. A low-pressure area over the South China Sea and Vietnam is expected to enter the Bay of Bengal in the coming days. This will form into a new low-pressure area by July 19.



An orange alert has been issued today for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. A yellow alert was declared in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts. The State is likely to witness heavy rainfall over a short duration, potentially causing flash floods and landslides. The Met Department has warned the public to be extremely cautious and advised against fishing along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

Casualties

On Tuesday, eight people died due to rain in different districts, and one person is missing. Sulochana (54) and her son Ranjith (31) died in Palakkad's Wadakkancherry when a wall in their house collapsed over them. K Chandrasekharan (62) drowned in a waterlogged area at Kannur's Panoor. Hemavati (50), the wife of Gopalagetty, was electrocuted in Kasaragod's Madhur. Reji (48) was electrocuted in Pathanamthitta's Thiruvalla while clearing weeds. A Vithura native Molly (42) died after an uprooted banyan tree fell over her car.

The body of Palakkad native Yusuf (55), who went missing in the flood on Saturday in Melattur, Malappuram, was found on Tuesday.

Baiju (33), a native of Melmuri Mukkilapeetika, drowned while bathing in a pond near Marakkara UP School. Rajesh (42) who was swept away by the waters of Cheenambuzha in Muthukunni, Palakkad is still mising.

A total of 224 people have been relocated to 14 camps across the State. One house was completely destroyed, and 97 houses were partially damaged. Following a landslide, traffic on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway from Munnar to Poopara has been banned on the gap road.

Holiday in 8 Districts

A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Alappuzha, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kottayam districts today due to the rains. There is no change in pre-scheduled exams. All educational institutions, except colleges, in Kannur are closed.

Three-year high water level in Bharathapuzha

The water level in Bharathapuzha river has risen dramatically with the opening of dam shutters at Kanjirapuzha dam among others. At 6 pm on Tuesday, the water level in the river was 6.78 meters. This is the first time in the last three years that the water level in Nila has risen to this level. On Tuesday, the water level rose by 10 cm every hour.

With the opening of the Kanjirapuzha dam, a warning has been issued to people living on the banks of the river. The construction work of the Kuttipuram Kankakadav Regulator-cum-Bridge has stopped. Bathing and fishing in the river are prohibited.