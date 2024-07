Kerala rain: Holiday for educational institutions in 8 districts tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala reels under heavy monsoon showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rain in the state, especially in the northern districts, till July 20.

The met body on Tuesday sounded a red alert for two districts – Kannur and Kozhikode. A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall above 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

Holiday for educational institutions on Wednesday

The district administrations have declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, tuition centres and anganwadis, in:

1. Kozhikode

2. Palakkad

3. Wayanad

4. Thrissur

5. Idukki

6. Alappuzha

7. Kannur

8. Kottayam

However, public and university exams will take place as scheduled.

Orange alert in districts

July 16 – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kasaragod

July 17 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 18 – Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 19 – Kannur, Kasaragod

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alert in districts

July 16 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam

July 17 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad.

July 18 – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

July 19 – Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

July 20 – Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.