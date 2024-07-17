Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Three Malaria cases confirmed in Ponnani

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 17, 2024 10:54 PM IST
Malaria-carrying mosquitoes display an increasing resistance to current insecticides. Photo: IANS
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: Three cases of Malaria were confirmed at Ponnani in Malappuram district on Wednesday. Following this, the health department conducted a survey in the area and collected blood samples of suspected persons.

“We have prepared a plan for preventive initiatives in the region for the next three weeks,” said District Medical Officer Dr M Renuka. “The health workers engaged in fogging activities. The public must be vigilant to prevent an outbreak as interaction with affected persons would pose the threat of spreading the disease,” the DMO said. The DMO's office has urged people who contracted fever within a month to undergo a blood check.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE