TVM corp to build home for Joy who died while cleaning Amayizhanchan canal

Thiruvananthapuram: The city corporation which came under flak following the tragic death of Joy, a sanitation worker while cleaning Amayizhanchan canal has decided to build a home for Joy's family. Mayor Arya Rajendran said that the civic body will communicate the decision to the state government.

“The death of Joy was really saddening. The corporation would do everything possible to help his family. During the meeting with the LSG Minister and the Chief Minister, there was a suggestion to do something for his family,” said Mayor Arya Rajendran.

The decision will be presented in the council meeting and once the council approves it, the decision will be ratified by the state government. Parassala MLA C K Hareendran has assured all assistance to identify the land suitable for the construction of the house, Arya Rajendran said in a press note.

The main office of the corporation meanwhile witnessed protests from the opposition on Wednesday. The opposition said that the corporation failed to regulate dumping of waste in water bodies and that civic body was responsible for Joy's death. The Railways has also issued a press note saying that the root cause of the issue was garbage piles in the upstream canal.