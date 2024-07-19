Case against health worker for molesting patient at Kozhikode hospital

Kozhikode: The Police have registered a case against a heath worker for allegedly molesting a female patient at the Kozhikode District Hospital (Beach Hospital) on Friday. As per the complaint, the incident occurred on Wednesday while the girl was undergoing physiotherapy.

The girl has been receiving physiotherapy at the hospital for the past month. On Wednesday, when she arrived for her session, the female health worker entrusted with her session was attending to another patient. The male employee, Mahendran (29), who administered the treatment in place of the usual health worker, allegedly molested her, police told Onmanorama.

The girl confided in her female physiotherapist about the incident the next day. Following this, the hospital authorities reported the incident to the police.

The police have registered a case against the health worker and begun an investigation into the matter, collecting details from the girl. The accused had recently transferred to Beach Hospital from another district.

"A report on the incident has been forwarded to the District Medical Officer, Directorate of Health Services and the Police. A case was registered on the basis of this report," hospital authorities told Onmanorama.