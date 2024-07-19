Indian cobra inside washing machine mistaken for cloth piece, technician nearly escapes bite in Kannur

Kannur: A washing machine technician nearly escaped a bite from an Indian cobra after he mistook the snakeling coiled around the paddles of the machine for a piece of wet cloth during a routine visit for repair in a house at Taliparamba in Kannur.

The incident occurred when the technician Janardhanan Kadamberi was called to fix a washing machine. He did the primary repair works and tried to operate the machine and found something rotating inside. He put his hand inside the machine, mistaking the rotating stuff for a piece of cloth. Upon realising it was a snake, he quickly pulled his hand and alerted the homeowners.

The house owner P V Babu was also in for a shock."We have no clue how the snake was trapped inside the washing machine. The machine has not been functioning for the last two weeks and we have kept the top-loading machine closed. There is no possibility of a snake entering the machine and we are still clueless. When the serviceman operated the machine they found something inside. He put his hands with the thought that it would be a piece of cloth but found a snake. The snake reared up half-height as its hood flared out and the serviceman escaped narrowly from the bite,” said Babu.

The house owner called the animal rescuer belonging to Malabar Awareness and Rescue Centre for Wildlife (MARC) and Forest, Anil Thrichambaram to rescue the snake. “It's for the first time in my experience that I have found a cobra inside the washing machine. It is around two to three weeks old. It might have entered through the drain pipe of the washing machine,” Anil said.

The backside of the house of Babu is a vacant plot with dense vegetation and many snakes have been found there. The rescued snake was later freed to its natural habitat.