2 Malayalis killed as car rams into bike in Tamil Nadu

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 19, 2024 07:42 PM IST
Namshi and Binshad. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: Two youths from Malappuram's Tirur were killed after a speeding car rammed into their bike at Palacode near Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu on Friday morning. The deceased are M Binshad (25), son of Perinthalmanna Ramapuram Meledath Ibrahim and Sulaikha Thavalangal and Namshi (23), son of Tirur Payyanangadi Machinjeri House Kabeer and Hasnath.

According to reports, the duo was parking their bike to have tea on the Bengaluru-Salem Highway when the speeding car that lost control mowed them down. Both breathed their last on the spot as they were thrown some meters away due to the impact of the hit.

Binshad, a nurse at a private hospital in Bengaluru and Namshi, a nursing student at Bengaluru, were en route to their homes with friends on different bikes.

