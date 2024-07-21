Body of Idukki youth who went missing in Latvia found

Idukki: Three days after Albin Shinto, of Anachal in Idukki, went missing in a canal in Europe's Latvia, his classmates spotted the body 150 metres from where he was believed to have drowned. A student of Novikontas Maritime College in Riga, Latvia, Albin went to bathe in the canal with his classmates on July 18 when he was swept away by the current. Though his friends tried to save him, they failed. College authorities were informed and a search was undertaken by the rescue team but Albin couldn't be found.

Albin's classmates were searching for him in a fishing boat when they spotted the body, which was later shifted to a hospital morgue in Riga. Arrangements are being made to bring the body back to Kerala post-autopsy. However, it is learned that it would take close to a month to complete all formalities in Latvia before sending the body back to Kerala.

Albin's father Shinto is a jeep driver in Anachal. His mother Reena is a teacher at Ellackal LP School. Albin has one sister. He went abroad for higher studies eight months ago.