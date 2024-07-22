Depressed over wife's suicide, youth ends life in Ernakulam hospital

Ernakulam: A youth was found dead inside the X-ray room of a private hospital at Manjummel here on Saturday minutes after doctors declared his wife dead. It is assumed that Alangad native Emmanuel (29) ended his life depressed over the death of his wife Mariya Rose (21). Mariya reportedly attempted suicide on Saturday evening. Though Emmanuel rushed her to the nearby private hospital in Manjummel, she breathed her last around 10.30 pm.



According to police, the hospital staff found Emmanuel hanging in the X-ray room of the same hospital around 3.00 am on Sunday. The police are yet to find the reason behind the suicide of the woman. Mariya had given birth to her second child 28 days ago. The couple also has a one-year-old child. Mariya and Emmanuel had a love marriage three years back.

Police have launched a probe after invoking Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhitha (BNSS) for unnatural death.