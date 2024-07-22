Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Two Kasaragod men arrested in Tamil Nadu with 232 kg of ganja

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 22, 2024 08:28 PM IST
Uthaya Kumar (44) and Asif (26). Photos: Special arrangement.
Topic | Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Tamil Nadu's Olakkur Police arrested two men from Kasaragod with 232 kg of marijuana. They were on the way from Andhra Pradesh, said Olakkur police.

The arrested men were identified as Uthaya Kumar (44) of Panathur in Panathady grama panchayat and Asif (26) of Periya in Pullur-Periya grama panchayat.

They were arrested on Saturday, July 20, from Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu, around 160 km south of Chennai, towards Salem, said an officer of Olakkur police station. The two were travelling in a Bolero registered in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district. The vehicle has been impounded.

Police said they found 116 packets, each weighing 2kg, of marijuana in the vehicle.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE