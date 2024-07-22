Two Kasaragod men arrested in Tamil Nadu with 232 kg of ganja

Kasaragod: Tamil Nadu's Olakkur Police arrested two men from Kasaragod with 232 kg of marijuana. They were on the way from Andhra Pradesh, said Olakkur police.

The arrested men were identified as Uthaya Kumar (44) of Panathur in Panathady grama panchayat and Asif (26) of Periya in Pullur-Periya grama panchayat.

They were arrested on Saturday, July 20, from Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu, around 160 km south of Chennai, towards Salem, said an officer of Olakkur police station. The two were travelling in a Bolero registered in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district. The vehicle has been impounded.

Police said they found 116 packets, each weighing 2kg, of marijuana in the vehicle.