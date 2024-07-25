Malayalam
HC seeks explanation from govt on dilapidated state of Thrissur-Kuttippuram road

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 25, 2024 11:54 PM IST
Vehicles proceed along the dilapidated Thrissur-Kuttippuram road. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

The High Court has sought an explanation from the state government regarding the reconstruction of the dilapidated Thrissur-Kuttippuram state highway. Justice VG Arun has ordered the government to provide a detailed explanation within three weeks.

The order came in response to a petition filed by KPCC Secretary and public activist Advocate Shaji J Kodankandath, against the Chief Secretary, PWD Secretary, Chief Engineer, Kerala State Transport Project Chief Engineer, and KSTP Executive Engineer, concerning the delayed reconstruction of the road connecting Thrissur and Kozhikode districts.

The government had replaced the contractor, but the work remains incomplete. The petition will be considered by the High Court on August 16.

The reconstruction of the 33.2-kilometre road from Thrissur city to Kuttippuram began in 2021 and was initially slated for completion by December 31, 2023. The project, which started with an allocation of Rs 119 crore, was later increased to Rs 218 crore. Now, the stretch up to Kunnamkulam has become completely unusable due to clogged gutters.

At a ministerial meeting held at the Thrissur Collectorate on June 24, PWD minister Mohammed Riyas assured that the road construction would be completed after the monsoon. Subsequently, funds were approved for filling the potholes. However, the government's temporary solution of filling the potholes with stones was washed away in the first rain, leading to widespread criticism.

