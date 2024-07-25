Malayalam
Wild gaur on the loose travels around 10 km, darted at Pirappancode in TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 25, 2024 01:03 PM IST Updated: July 25, 2024 01:13 PM IST
The team is waiting for the gaur to be immobilized after which it will be shifted. Photos: Special arrangement.
Thiruvananthapuram: A wild gaur that spread panic in Andoorkonam and Pothencode panchayats after roaming around the residential areas was darted near Pirappancode on Thursday. The gaur travelled around 10 kms from Pothencode to Pirappancode and it was spotted at the junction near the school. The rapid response team which tracked the gaur darted the animal near a temple.

The gaur still moved on and entered a rubber plantation and also tried to scale the compound wall of the plantation. Traffic along the MC road - from Venjaramoodu to Vembayam was halted after the gaur was found at the junction. The team is waiting for the gaur to be immobilized after which it will be shifted. Police also reached the spot and regulated traffic.

