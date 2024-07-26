Three days after workers of a wholesale gold jewellery store were robbed of around 80 sovereigns of gold in Thrissur, police suspect the involvement of a Thiruvananthapuram-based gang in the robbery.

The gold was robbed from workers by luring them to a lodge in Thrissur. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at around 6 pm.

Workers from a wholesale gold jewellery store in Aluva were called to the "Nearest Room" lodge near the KSRTC bus stand in Thrissur under the pretense of buying gold. Once the workers reached the lodge, they were stabbed and robbed of the gold. The robbers made off with 637 grams of gold worth around Rs 40 lakh, belonging to Askar Safin from Aluva. The workers, Shameer and Basil Shaheed, were stabbed, and the assailants escaped with the gold bag.

One of the four robbers was caught by people at the lodge and handed over to the police. The arrested individual, Ranjith from Malayinkeezhu, has been officially detained by the police. During Ranjith's questioning, it was revealed that a gang from Thiruvananthapuram carried out the robbery.

The police have launched a statewide search for the other culprits and are investigating if they received any additional assistance. The injured workers are still receiving treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur. Basil Shaheed was stabbed in the abdomen and Shameer in his right shoulder.