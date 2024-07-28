Thiruvananthapuram: The Child Rights' Commission on Sunday registered a case against a YouTube channel for questioning and airing the response of Arjun's son. The action was taken against 'Mazhavil Keralam' following a complaint about the insensitive questioning of Arjun's 2-year-old son.



The complaint was filed by P D Sinildas, a native of Alanallur in Palakkad. Arjun's son was brought in front of the camera and asked questions about his father. This received a lot of criticism on social media.

Arjun (30) went missing in a landslide in Shirur of Karnataka's Ankola on July 16. The search operation for Arjun and his truck for the past 13 days has proven futile so far due to the inclement weather.