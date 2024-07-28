Pulikali: Corporation increases fund; more teams to perform this time

Thrissur: ‘Pulikali’ (tiger dance) enthusiasts in Thrissur have a big reason to celebrate as 11 teams have announced participation in the event this year, up from last year’s five. Moreover, the city corporation increased the financial aid for each team by 25-percent, over the Rs 2.5 lakh allotted last year, following which they will receive Rs 3.12 lakh. Of this amount, Rs 1.5 lakh would be paid in advance.

The prize money also has been increased by 25-percent, with the teams winning the top three spots to be awarded Rs 62,500, Rs 50,000 and Rs 43,750 respectively. This year’s Pulikali will take place on the fourth day of the Onam festival, which falls on September 18, and a meeting was held on Saturday to constitute an organising committee.

Thrissur Mayor M K Varghese made the announcements at the meeting, in which the following teams expressed their willingness to participate in this year’s event: Patturaikkal Desom; Sakthan Pulikali Sangham; Viyyur Centre; Viyyur Desom; Chakkamukku Desom; Kanattukara Desom; Poonkunnam Desom; Sankaramkulangara Desom; Sitaram Mill Desom; Keeramkulangara Desom and Ayyanthole Desom. These teams can carry out their registrations till August 5.

Yet another novelty of this year’s Pulikali, a traditional dance of artists dressed up as leopards and tigers performed in the heart of Thrissur city, is the live public streaming of the entire preparations of the event as well as the performance. People can watch the Pulikali on the LED screen in front of the Corporation Office and screens to be installed at various spots on Swaraj Round.

The Mayor also promised the teams that a new venue would be arranged to display their paraphernalia this year. This is in view of the additional number of teams taking part in the event.

Office-bearers of the teams pointed out that even though there were only five teams last year, there was insufficient space for Banerjee Club to exhibit its paraphernalia. Representatives of the 11 teams presented the following demands at the meeting: