TVM native injured as masked woman fires at her

Thiruvananthapuram: A Vallakkadavu native was injured when a masked woman fired at her using an air gun. The incident left Shini injured. She was fired at her house near the Vanchiyoor Post Office.

The attack took place on Sunday morning, when a tall woman arrived under the pretext of delivering a letter and shot her. The woman was fully covered except for her eyes. "Upon enquiring about Shini, she said there is a registered letter; Shini needs to sign it. When Shini was about to sign the document, the attacker fired the gun," Shini's father-in-law told Manorama News. Shini was shot in the hand while trying to block the attack, during which the attacker fired two more rounds.

According to the police, the assaulter used a vehicle with a fake number plate. Following the attack, she fled the scene. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage.