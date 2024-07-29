UPSC aspirants' deaths: Nevin's mortal remains to be brought to Kerala after autopsy today

New Delhi: The autopsy of Nevin Dalvin, the Malayali research scholar who was killed in a flood at a UPSC coaching centre here, will be conducted at 10am on Monday. His maternal uncle Linu Raj identified his body on Sunday evening. Nevin's mortal remains will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram after post-mortem procedures in an 8.45 pm flight from Delhi.



A bright student since his school days, Nevin completed his graduation from Christ College, Bengaluru, and post-graduation from the National Museum Institute in Delhi. After completing his MPhil at JNU, Nevin decided to pursue his PhD in Visual Arts at the university. He also worked as a film critic for IMDb until 2017. He visited Kerala in May.

His mother, Dr T S Lancelet was the former head of the geography department at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) at Kalady. Though Nevin's family hails from Thiruvananthapuram, the family moved to Kalady for his mother's work. Nevin's father is Retired DySP Delvin Suresh.

Three students including Nevin died after the basement of the building housing the coaching centre Rao's IAS Study Circle was flooded following heavy rain on Saturday evening. The other two victims are: Shreya Yadav, native of Ambedkar Nagar district of UP and Tanya Soni from Telangana.