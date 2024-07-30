Malayalam
Will turn dark in Mundakkai by 5 pm, trying to rescue those stranded using rope: Kalpetta MLA

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 30, 2024 12:08 PM IST Updated: July 30, 2024 12:51 PM IST
As per reports, even the Air Force's helicopter could not make it to the disaster-struck area due to bad weather; Kalpetta MLA T Siddique. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: Kalpetta MLA T Siddique on Tuesday said the landslide which occurred in Mundakkai was massive and that six people stranded there are in critical condition. "As the Army is yet to arrive, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams are making a desperate attempt to reach those stranded using long ropes. The priority now is to rescue the injured and those alive. It will become dark in Mundakkai by 5 pm. We will do everything possible to ensure their safety by then," he said.

As per reports, even the Air Force's helicopter could not make it to the disaster-struck area due to bad weather. The rescue operations will become significantly difficult to pull off after 5 pm.

Mundakkai has a population of around 3,000 in two wards. Though not everyone resides in Mundakkai, there are concerns about those living in the area at present. The death toll is likely to see a big surge in the area. There are reports of dead bodies floating through Chaliyar and reaching as far as Nilambur. Two landslides occurred in Mundakkai, of which the second one, which happened around 3 am, led to the disaster.

