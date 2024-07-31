Malayalam
Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery results 2024: Draw date, time, prize and more

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 31, 2024 01:00 PM IST
Representational Image. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2024 winner at 2 pm on Wednesday, July 31. The results will be announced at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize of the BR-98 lottery is Rs 10 crore. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh, which will be shared among five winners, and the third prize is Rs 5 lakh, which will also be divided among five winners.

BR-98 was launched on May 29 with a total of 45 lakh tickets printed, each priced at Rs 250. The Monsoon Bumper was issued in six series: MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, and MF.

