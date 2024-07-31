Thiruvananthapuram: The annual 52-day trawling ban in Kerala will conclude at midnight on July 31. Implemented to protect fish stocks during the monsoon breeding season, the ban was enforced from June 9.

The decision to impose the ban was taken following discussions between Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, trade union leaders, and industry officials. During the ban period, fishing trawlers were required to remain at a distance of 12 nautical miles from the coastline, while smaller inboard and traditional boats were exempt.

Maintenance of boats and nets, which cost lakhs, took place during the trawling ban. Some workers also went for other jobs during the period. The ban on trawling was first implemented in the state in 1989.