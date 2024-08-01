100 years; disasters that shattered Kerala’s heart

With at least 282 lives lost so far in the series of landslides that struck Wayanad on Tuesday, here is a list of disasters that have devastated Kerala, each resulting in more than 40 fatalities.

1924 July-August: A massive flood struck Travancore, Kochi, and Malabar, causing widespread devastation. Continuous downpour for days submerged all low-lying areas. Unfortunately, no records are available to determine the exact number of deaths.

1952 January 14: A fire broke out in a building storing firecrackers and gunpowder during the Sabarimala festival, resulting in the deaths of seven people.

1961 July 4: Landslides in Attappadi, Palakkad, claimed the lives of 73 individuals.

1979 March 30: A bus overturned at Kaliyikkapadiyil near Kumbazha in Pathanamthitta, leading to 46 fatalities.

1979 May 9: An unmanned rail crossing in Akapparambu, Ernakulam district, witnessed a tragic accident where 41 tourists from Tamil Nadu died after their bus was hit by the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Jayanthi Janata Express.

1982 September 2: The hooch tragedy in Vypin, Ernakulam, resulted in 78 deaths.

1985 June 26-27: Landslides in different parts of Idukki killed 55 people.

1988 July 8: The Bangalore-Thiruvananthapuram Island Express fell into the Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam from the Perumon bridge, causing 105 deaths.

1999 January 14: A stampede at Pampa hilltop during the Makarajyothi festival led to the death of 53 Ayyappa devotees.

2001 March 11: A bus caught fire while descending a steep slope at Pookkiparambu near the Kozhichena AR Camp in Kottakkal, Malappuram district, resulting in 44 fatalities.

2001 June 22: A train accident where it fell into the Kadalundy River killed 52 people.

2001 November 9: A landslide in Amboori, Thiruvananthapuram, claimed 38 lives.

2004 December 26: The tsunami waves that hit Kerala’s coasts claimed 171 lives and destroyed 190 coastal villages, affecting over 400,000 families across six districts.

2009 September 30: A tourist boat operated by the KTDC sank in Thekkady lake, resulting in 45 deaths.

2011 January 14: A stampede at Uppupara in Vallakadavu, Idukki, during the Makarajyothi festival killed 106 Sabarimala devotees.

2016 April 10: A fire during a fireworks display at the Puttingal temple claimed 110 lives.

2017 November: Cyclone Ockhi ravaged the Kerala coast, officially killing 52 people and leaving over 100 missing. The Latin Church estimated the death toll among fishermen at 317.

2018 August: Kerala witnessed its worst flood since its formation, affecting all 14 districts and claiming 483 lives.

2019 August 8: A landslide at Kavalappara Muthappan hill in Nilambur, Malappuram, killed 59 people.

2020 August 6: A landslide at Pettimudi in Rajamala, Munnar, resulted in 70 fatalities.