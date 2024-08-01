Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM outlines rescue, rehabilitation plans

Wayanad: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan outlined the government's plans for search operations, rehabilitation, and other efforts in Wayanad following an all-party meeting on Thursday. He stated that the current focus will be on rescue operations, and that provisions for rehabilitation are also under discussion. He added that the chances of finding survivors in Mundakkai are minimal.

During the rescue operations, the team discovered several body parts, and the search is ongoing. "The disaster damaged the only bridge, making it difficult to reach the disaster-hit region and find bodies from the debris due to a lack of machinery. However, the recent construction of the Bailey bridge has improved access, enabling faster progress in clearing debris and searching for victims.

On the topic of rehabilitation, he announced plans to relocate affected residents to relief camps temporarily. This process will be made effective, and necessary measures will be taken to provide help for those affected. The camps house many families, and since privacy is a concern for them, the media and outsiders are not allowed inside the camps. Instead, they can visit them at the specially designated reception area. When asked about relocating people to rental homes, he mentioned that the availability of rental homes is limited in the region. However, options are being considered.

The government is also working to relocate the Adivasi settlement here. However, CM stated that many are reluctant to relocate from their traditional settlements. Efforts are underway to convince residents to move to safer locations. The government will also ensure their food security through the support of tribal promoters.

"The rehabilitation process cannot be completed in a few days or weeks; it needs more time. Currently, 12 ministers are already camping here. Since it is practically difficult for all of them to stay, a ministerial sub-committee will be constituted to streamline the process. This will include the Revenue Minister, Forest Minister, SC and ST Minister, and PWD and Tourism Minister," Pinarayi said.

To mitigate the impact on children's education, the state government has instructed education authorities to provide learning opportunities for displaced students wherever they are currently residing.

"Post-trauma care is also a major concern; proper counselling will be provided to those affected. To implement this, agencies will be constituted," he said.