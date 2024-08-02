TVM shooting: Sexual abuse case against victim's husband

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vanchiyoor police here have registered a case against Sujith, the husband of Shini who was shot at with an air gun, for sexually harassing the accused, a women pulmonologist.

The woman doctor complained that Sujith had forced himself upon her. Police said Sujith would be interrogated based on the doctor's complaint. The police would seek the doctor's custody today, to complete the investigating process, including collection of evidence.

The doctor reportedly told the police that Sujith abused her while both of them were working at a hospital in Kollam. He later fled to the Maldives, she alleged. The woman, a doctor in the Kollam hospital, and Sujith were friends. They became friends while working in a private medical college in Kollam. Sujith was the PRO of the hospital.

The police, meanwhile, said the doctor opened fire at Shini after Sujith broke up with her. She was reportedly depressed after the break-up, and took revenge on Sujith by attacking Shini. The doctor drove down 42 kilometres to Thiruvananthapuram to carry out her plan. She fired three times at Shini, who suffered a pellet injury on her right palm while trying to resist. The accused was arrested from the Kollam hospital while she was on duty.