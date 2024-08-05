Haripad police foil suicide bid of woman

Alappuzha: Haripad police saved a woman who called the police station on Sunday to say that she was going to end her life. ''We got a phone call from a woman saying that she was going to die by jumping in front of a train. Perplexed, we gave the number to the Cyber Cell to find out the location from where the call was made. The Cyber Cell traced the mobile to a spot near the railway track,'' an official at the police station said.

This prompted the Haripad Police into action. In her call, the woman had hinted at a financial crisis that was forcing her to take the extreme step. ''We reached the spot located by the Cyber Cell and started a search for the woman. Finally, we found her standing on the track on a railway overbridge, just as the train was arriving. Her life was genuinely in danger,'' the officer said.

The police team who got there in time before the train was to pass, managed to get the woman safely out of the bridge. She was taken to the police station and was counselled by the police.

''The woman is a native of Haripad. She is of sound mind. She was driven to desperation by some financial issues. We informed her relatives. Her husband along with her two children arrived at the police station. We later sent her with the family,'' the official said.